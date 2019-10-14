The Moth: Spooky

Storytelling competition. $15.

press release: Join The Moth for tales of vertiginous viewpoints. Backed into a corner or dangling off the precipice― from everyday neuroses to nail-biting predicaments. Working under pressure, struggling for sanity, or finding the calm within the storm.

The Moth StorySLAM: LESSONS: Prepare a five-minute story about those hard-learned lessons. From the streets or the schoolhouse. Moments of enlightenment. Whether from trial-and-error or trial-by-fire, we want to hear about your “aha!” moment. You learn something new every day — but some lessons are harder than others.