The Moth: Gatherings

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Storytelling competition. $15.

press release:

Prepare a five-minute story about coming together. Family reunions, meet-ups, rallies, and glee clubs. Births, weddings, or funerals. Speed dating, stamp collecting, soul searching. Seances to spelling bees. Joining forces of facing off, down the street or across the world. Tell us about a time it took a village.

Hosted By: Dina Nina Martinez

6:30 PM  - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission  

Produced By: Noel Mariano and Jen Rubin

at High Noon Saloon

701 E Washington Ave

Spoken Word
608-268-1122
