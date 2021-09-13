The Moth: Gatherings
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Storytelling competition. $15.
press release:
Prepare a five-minute story about coming together. Family reunions, meet-ups, rallies, and glee clubs. Births, weddings, or funerals. Speed dating, stamp collecting, soul searching. Seances to spelling bees. Joining forces of facing off, down the street or across the world. Tell us about a time it took a village.
Hosted By: Dina Nina Martinez
6:30 PM - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin
$15 - General Admission
Produced By: Noel Mariano and Jen Rubin
at High Noon Saloon
701 E Washington Ave