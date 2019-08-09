press release: Come celebrate the life, spirit, and music of Avicii! Some remember him as the producer who pushed EDM into the modern era with songs like "Wake Me Up", "Waiting For Love", and "The Nights". Others remember him as a world-class philanthropist, donating millions of dollars to feed starving people all around the world. Few knew that he battled with alcohol abuse and mental illness. On April 20, 2018, the world mourned when it found out he'd lost that battle. In his honor, let's dance the hot summer night away while Madison's very own The Mystery spins allllll of Avicii's greatest tracks!!

Proceeds to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Health | Dane County

NAMI Dane County is the founding chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by mental illness.