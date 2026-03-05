The New Kids, Honor Among Thieves, Gold Dust Women
Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release:
On International Workers’ Day, join us in sharing music, art, and organizing for the resistance — and uplifting the communities leading this fight.
After the marches
After the rallies
After the walkouts and boycotts across the country
Let’s celebrate, recharge, and recommit to building a better future.
May Day 2026 has the potential to be one of the largest days of resistance, protest, and organizing in U.S. history. As communities mobilize throughout the day in defense of workers and immigrant families, Freedom Rising: Voices Strong is where we come together afterward — to gather in solidarity, share resources, and fuel the movement forward.
This is:
The after-movement gathering
The solidarity celebration
The fundraiser powering the work ahead
This event is a benefit for Voces de la Frontera, defending immigrant workers and families in our community and organizing for dignity, safety, and justice.
Music by:
Gold Dust Women
Honor Among Thieves
The New Kids
Spoken Word
Art of the Rebellion
Call-to-Action Organizing + Resource Sharing
Doors 6PM Show 7PM
$20