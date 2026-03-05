The New Kids, Honor Among Thieves, Gold Dust Women

media release:

On International Workers’ Day, join us in sharing music, art, and organizing for the resistance — and uplifting the communities leading this fight.

After the marches

After the rallies

After the walkouts and boycotts across the country

Let’s celebrate, recharge, and recommit to building a better future.

May Day 2026 has the potential to be one of the largest days of resistance, protest, and organizing in U.S. history. As communities mobilize throughout the day in defense of workers and immigrant families, Freedom Rising: Voices Strong is where we come together afterward — to gather in solidarity, share resources, and fuel the movement forward.

This is:

The after-movement gathering

The solidarity celebration

The fundraiser powering the work ahead

This event is a benefit for Voces de la Frontera, defending immigrant workers and families in our community and organizing for dignity, safety, and justice.

Music by:

Gold Dust Women

Honor Among Thieves

The New Kids

Spoken Word

Art of the Rebellion

Call-to-Action Organizing + Resource Sharing

Doors 6PM Show 7PM

$20