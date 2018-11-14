The New Normal: What Does Climate Change Mean for Madison?

press release: Join the Nelson Institute, community leaders and climate experts for a forum on climate change, where attendees will explore the impact climate change is having on the Madison area and what is being done to mitigate the causes. From the shorter periods of ice cover on the lakes to the flooding that has taken place in recent years, participants will discuss the challenges climate change has presented as well as what adaptations are needed to increase resiliency in these changes times. Participants will also learn more about renewable energy initiatives, vulnerability assessments and other ways that the city and county are preparing Madison and its residents for the future.

Panel Speakers:

Dan Vimont, Director, Center for Climatic Research (speaker &moderator)

Jon Meiman,Chief Medical Officer/State Environmental and Occupational Disease Epidemiologist (DHS)

Keith Reopelle, Director for Dane County's Office of Energy and Climate Change

Jeanne Hoffman, Facilities and Sustainability Manager, City of Madison

November 14

6:30 - 8:00 p.m.

Room 260 Madison Municipal Building

215 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Madison, Wisconsin

Presented in partnership with:

City of Madison

Dane County