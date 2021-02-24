ONLINE: The Next 400: Dream Conclave

media release: Black millenials & Generation Z know what the last 400 years looked like in America. What will we do differently to remix Black Life for THE NEXT 400?

THE NEXT 400: DREAM CONCLAVE is a virtual ZOOM (MUST REGISTER ON EVENTBRITE) international event complete with a vibrant, intergenerational networking environment for 150 Black professionals ages 21-40 years old. Our goal is to inspire organic, new connections amongst the emerging working young professional Black culture. A live DJ, spoken word montages, raffles, giveaways & new age discussion topics will entertain our guests.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream didn’t stop at social, civil or voting rights, but advanced to economic inclusion and financial justice, right before his untimely murder. Perhaps it was his focus on such rights for disenfranchised sanitation workers and worthy Vietnam war vets who couldn’t secure sustainable employment upon their return to the states that placed him in the bullseye of America. THE NEXT 400: DREAM CONCLAVE advances the Dream of Dr. King.

How can we, the next generation of leaders, create a dynamic alternative for a generation failed by America’s archaic philosophy of education? The DREAM CONCLAVE is a space for innovative discussions triggering personal action & anti-racist growth. It’s a training ground for future leaders.

TWO DAY VIRTUAL CONFERENCE 🗓 (MUST REGISTER FOR BOTH DAYS)

FREE ADMISSION *LIMITED SEATS*

“SIDE A” - DAY ONE - FEBRUARY 24TH -

TOPICS: BLACK FAMILY & FOCUS

What’s the future for Black families in America?

“SIBE B” - DAY TWO - FEBRUARY 25TH -

TOPICS: FINANCE & PHILANTHROPY

How can Black America achieve economic inclusion and financial justice?