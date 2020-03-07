The Night of Counting the Years

press release: Egypt| 1969 | 35mm | 103 min. | Arabic with English subtitles

Director: Chadi Abdel Salam

Cast: Ahmed Marei, Ahmad Hegazi, Nadia Lutfi

In the late 1800s, an isolated Egyptian mountain clan sustains itself by exploiting Egypt's ancient heritage, secretly raiding the tombs of the Pharaohs in Thebes. “One of the greatest Egyptian films ever made, Al-Mummia has an extremely unusual tone – stately, poetic, with a powerful grasp of time and the sadness it carries. The carefully measured pace, the almost ceremonial movement of the camera, the classical Arabic spoken on the soundtrack, the unsettling score by the great Italian composer Mario Nascimbene – they all work in perfect harmony... This picture has a sense of history like no other, and in the end, the film is strangely, even hauntingly consoling – the final understanding of who and what we are” (Martin Scorsese). Restored in 2009 by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project at Cineteca di Bologna /L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in association with the Egyptian Film Center. Restoration funding provided by Armani, Cartier, Qatar Airways, Qatar Museum Authority and the Egyptian Ministry of Culture. Screening co-presented with support from UW Middle East Studies.