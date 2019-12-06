The Nightmare Before Christmas

press release: USA | 76 minutes | PG | DCP | Dir. Henry Selick

Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloween Town, is bored with doing the same thing every year for Halloween. One day he stumbles into Christmas Town, and is so taken with the idea of Christmas that he tries to get the resident bats, ghouls, and goblins of Halloween Town to help him put on a Christmas instead of Halloween -- but alas, they can't get it quite right.

"All gothicky, christmassy, romantic, and Burtonesque. Worth a look," - Ian Nathan, Empire