press release: The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc brings their gripping and unique blend of fiddle music to Folklore Village’s Farwell Hall on November 8. Comprised of Olav Luksengård (Norway), Anders Hall (Sweden) and Kevin Henderson (Shetland Islands), the trio has captivated audiences throughout the world with their blend of fiddle traditions, original compositions, sense of humor and inter-band banter since 2009.

With a firm focus on the rich traditional fiddle music from each of their respective homelands, the group has developed a sound that has been described as “meaningful," "intense" and "invigorating." Their clever use of harmony, rhythm, riffs and bass lines creates a sound that leaves the listener enthralled but at the same time dumbfounded that the sound only comes from three fiddles. It is a sonic treat!

General admission is $15 at the door or at nordicblocfv. brownpapertickets.com. Doors open at 7:00.

Folklore Village is located between Ridgeway and Dodgeville. Find more information at www.folklorevillage.org or by calling (608) 924-4000. Note: please visit the Folklore Village website for updates on the Highway 18/151 construction which affects access to County BB, and allow extra time for traveling.