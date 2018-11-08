The November 1918 Armistice, the Collapse of the Central Powers, and the Beginning of the German Revolution
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: "The November 1918 Armistice, the Collapse of the Central Powers, and the Beginning of the German Revolution" will be discussed by Steve Wolvin on Thur Nov 8th 6:30pm at the Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St Room 104. Sponsored by the Peregrine Forum, more info 608-284-9082.
View Map
