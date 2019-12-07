press release: Come join A Leap Above Dance for our annual production of “The Nutcracker Dream”!

Saturday, December 7 at 7pm; Sunday, December 8 at 2pm

Tickets will go on sale online at https://www.oregonperformingartscenter.com/. Click on the Tickets Tab to select the show. Tickets are $12 and assigned seating. You can also purchase tickets with checks or cash during regular store hours. Online ticket sales will close on December 6, and additional tickets can be purchased at the door.