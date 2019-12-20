The Nutcracker

× Expand Darren Lee

(2018 pick) Madison Ballet’s lush production of everyone’s favorite full-length ballet has a lot going for it. First there is the ubiquitous (but always lovely) score from Tchaikovsky as performed by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Next is former company artistic director W. Earle Smith’s choreography, which alternates between playful and poignant. There are lavish sets and costumes, and let’s not forget about the cast of polished, professional adult dancers and talented local children. If you’ve never seen a ballet, this is an easy entry point. And if you’ve already seen this production you’ll notice more nuances and layers every time. This year, interim artistic director, Sara Schumann, brings a focus to the dancers’ acting.

December 20, 7 pm

December 21, 2 pm and 7 pm

December 22, 1 pm and 6 pm

December 24, 1 pm

December 26, 2 pm

December 28, 2 pm and 7 pm