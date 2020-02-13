The Office: A Musical Parody

press release: Singing! Dancing! Paper!

It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin.

Don’t miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of the hit TV show, The Office, featuring songs such as “Welcome to Scranton (The Electric City),” “That’s What She Said,” “The Dundies,” “Marry Me Beesly,” and more!