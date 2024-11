media release: On Nov. 16th at 7pm, Meep Meepleton’s World of Fun will feature multiple works of art by various local and International (!) artists with the theme being that beloved Giant Space Lion Robot, Voltron. This is an officially Voltron- licensed art show!

The amazing art centered around the World of Voltron will be for sale and delicious food provided by Caracas Empanadas. All ages welcome. Free to attend.