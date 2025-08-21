media release: With a name as charming as their sound, The Old Gray Cats have been delighting audiences across south-central Wisconsin with their spirited blend of traditional American folk, old-time, and bluegrass music. This seasoned group brings warmth, wit, and toe-tapping rhythm to every performance, featuring rich harmonies and a rotating lineup of fiddle, banjo, guitar, and more.

Join us for an afternoon of timeless tunes and heartfelt connection as part of our Senior Outreach Program—a celebration of music and community for older adults and caregivers.

Admission: Free for seniors and caregivers

Link: https://folklorevillage.org/senior-programs/

This program is part of Folklore Village’s Senior Outreach Program, made possible thanks to a generous grant from the United Fund of Iowa County.