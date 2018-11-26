The Organizer

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: A film by Nick Taylor and Joey Carey

THE ORGANIZER is a portrait of Wade Rathke, the controversial founder of ACORN, as well as an exploration of that much maligned and misunderstood occupation - community organizing.

Monday, November 26, 6:30pm,Marquee Theater, Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St.

Following the film, join a discussion led by Wade Rathke, founder of ACORN.

Free & open to the public. 

Social Cinema is organized by the UW-Madison Havens Center in collaboration with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee. For more information, contact Patrick Barrett at barrett@wisc.edu or 608-262-0854.

608-262-0854
