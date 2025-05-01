The Wisconsin Center for Origins Research (WiCOR) is pleased to announce that the Spring 2025 WiCOR Lecture will be on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 7 pm in the Chemistry Building North Tower in Lecture Hall S429 at UW-Madison. The lecture will be “The Origin of Life: Easy or Hard?” presented by 2009 Nobel Laureate Jack W. Szostak, professor of chemistry at the University of Chicago. This event is open to the general public.