7/6-7/11, Overture Center-Overture Hall, at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, is "The Outsiders.”

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Tony Award® winner Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman and direction by Tony Award®-winner Danya Taymor. Entertainment Weekly says, “The Outsiders” “has the power to inspire an entire generation."

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. “The Outsiders” navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, “The Outsiders” is a story of friendship, family, belonging… and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Additional Show Details

Lobby opens 90 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.

For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.

The Saturday, July 10, 2pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted.

The Thursday, July 8, 7:30pm and Sunday, July 11, 1pm performances will have live Audio Description.

Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.

Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.