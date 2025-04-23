The Palestine Exception

UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: World BEYOND War - UW students are sponsoring this screening of a vital new documentary about the 2024 campus divestment movement, free speech and repression on campuses. Featuring post film discussion with UW Prof Samer Alatout and student leader Dahlia Saba.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmTPcYAYuBs

About the film -- As students across the country organize protests against Israel’s war on Gaza, decades-long taboos in academia around criticism of Israel–the “Palestine exception”– are shattered. Read more about the film.

Politics & Activism
Movies
