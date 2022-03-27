The Pandemic Poem in Performance

media release: The Pandemic Poem (2020-2022) in Performance, Sunday, March 27 at 1 PM features Sarah Whelan as The Poem and Andrea Musher as the Poet.

This hour long performance-reading, created by Andrea Musher, contains 13 of The Poem’s adventures and ventures during COVID. Funny, serious, bittersweet with unexpected turns— can The Poem pirouette? The Poem issues pronouncements about the experiences and events of the past two years. Learn about how The Poem washes its hands, applies for the renewal of its Poetic License at the DMV (the Division of Mobilized Verse), and launches a series of Apps—including, of course, an Exercise App for jumping to conclusions.