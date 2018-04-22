The Panoptics, Guozhan
UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: The UNA-USA, UW-Madison Chapter is presenting an Earth Day Benefit concert to promote both local and international sustainable development goals!
Date: EARTH DAY- Sunday, April 22nd, 6-9pm, Der Rathskeller, Wisconsin Memorial Union
Lineup: Guozhan: 6:00pm - 6:45pm
The Panoptics: 7pm - 9pm
We are encouraging attendees to: contribute to our GoFundMe for the River Alliance of Wisconsin:
https://www.gofundme.com/
and to voice their support for US-UN relations to their U.S. Representatives: https://phone2action.com/
We are excited to celebrate the preservation of our beautiful planet with you all!