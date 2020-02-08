press release: WUD Music Presents: The Paranoyds

Saturday, February 8, 2020, 9PM @ Der Rathskeller

FREE SHOW! 18+

ABOUT:

Los Angeles punk quartet The Paranoyds channel revelry and revulsion into their debut album Carnage Bargain—a raucous blend of garage rock grit, new wave swagger, horror film soundtrack campiness, and a myriad of other influences.

The Paranoyds’ beginnings can be traced back to a friendship forged between Staz Lindes and Laila Hashemi in their teens. With the additions of Lexi Funston and David Ruiz, the band found the personnel for their sonic balance of jubilant energy and foreboding undercurrents. Carnage Bargain captures this chemistry through guitar-and-keyboard, genre-mashing weirdness on “Laundry,” the fever-dream kitsch of B-52s on “Ratboy,” krautrock’s motorik groove on “Hungry Sam”, and Blondie on the sweet-and-salty highlight “Courtney.”