media release: France | 1928 | DCP | 81 min. | French intertitles with English subtitles

Director: Carl Th. Dreyer

Cast: Renée Falconetti, Eugène Silvain, Michel Simon

Jeanne d’Arc’s final hours are transformed by Dreyer into a transcendent meditation on faith and sacrifice, rendered with searing immediacy and spiritual intensity. Falconetti's iconic performance, framed in haunting close-ups, captures the raw agony and divine grace of martyrdom. A supreme masterpiece of the silent era, The Passion of Joan of Arc will be presented in a version beautifully scored for chorus and orchestra by Richard Einhorn, who titled his composition “Voices of Light.”

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.