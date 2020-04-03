The Past, Present, and Future of Rainstorms and Floods in Wisconsin and Around the World

press release: About the event: While climate change has affected extreme rainfall, its impact on floods is more complex and not well understood. This is because floods are “recipes” that consist of multiple ingredients — not just rain but also landscape and river characteristics. Learn what researchers know and don’t know about how these ingredients are changing, and explore the implications for the future of rainstorms and floods in urban and rural areas of Wisconsin and beyond.

The speaker: Daniel Wright, assistant professor, UW–Madison College of Engineering, Wright earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Michigan before he served with the U.S. Peace Corps in Bolivia and as a hydropower consultant in Chile. He then earned his doctorate from Princeton University, where he studied urban rainfall and flooding. Prior to joining the UW–Madison faculty in 2016, Wright worked as a disaster risk-management consultant at the World Bank, and in 2014 he became a NASA Postdoctoral Program fellow at Goddard Space Flight Center. He received a National Science Foundation CAREER Award in Hydrologic Sciences in 2018, is a member of NASA’s Precipitation Measurement Mission Science Team, and is on the Science Advisory Board of the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts.

Free and open to the public, registration is required

https://www.uwalumni.com/ event/ghs-rainstorms-and- floods-in-wisconsin/