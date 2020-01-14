press release: The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019). Starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and Zack Gottsagen. The Peanut Butter Falcon is an adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain that begins when Zak (22), a young man with Down syndrome, runs away from the nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler by attending the wrestling school The Salt Water Redneck. Adventure, Comedy, Drama. Rated PG-13. 97 minutes.