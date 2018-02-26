press release: Winter Words performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Touchstone Theatre, and each reading will be followed by an audience discussion. Run times will vary. General Admission tickets will go on sale January 3 at 10:00 am, online only. Tickets will not be available by phone. Ticket price is $20. Patrons can purchase online at americanplayers.org/events/winter-words. For assistance or additional information, the administrative phone number is 608-588-7401.

February 26: The Penelopiad by Margaret Atwood. Directed by Ameenah Kaplan.