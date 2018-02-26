The Penelopiad
American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Rd., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
press release: Winter Words performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Touchstone Theatre, and each reading will be followed by an audience discussion. Run times will vary. General Admission tickets will go on sale January 3 at 10:00 am, online only. Tickets will not be available by phone. Ticket price is $20. Patrons can purchase online at americanplayers.org/events/winter-words. For assistance or additional information, the administrative phone number is 608-588-7401.
February 26: The Penelopiad by Margaret Atwood. Directed by Ameenah Kaplan.
The Odyssey from the viewpoint of Odysseus' wife. The lady in question, Penelope, reflects on her husband's exploits, as well as her own personal relationships and her time in Hades. Meanwhile a Chorus of 12 maids chimes in with their own take on events. A moving and darkly funny commentary on war and the women left behind. (Contains adult themes).