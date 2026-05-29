The Periodicals, Edward Ford, Paige Kleber, Idledaze, Rich Kessler

media release: Join us for a full day of free live music in celebration of Make Music Day, a global phenomenon that promotes music of all genres and musicians of all abilities.

11am to 12:30pm: Rich Kessler

1 to 2:30pm: Idledaze Duo

3 to 3:30pm: Paige Kleber

4 to 5:30pm: Edward Ford

6:30 to 8:30pm: The Periodicals

Food carts will be on site, including The Roost, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, Jolly Frog, Sandwich Hub, Jakarta Café, and Curd Girl. Friends of San Damiano will also host a beverage tent, selling beer and other non-alcoholic beverages, including a lemonade stand.

Happening at the same time at San Damiano Park is the Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival, so come make a day of it!