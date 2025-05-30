The Phenomenon Bruno Groening, Part 1

media release: This documentary film traces the dramatic events of Bruno Groening's life and the stunning mass healings that occur in 1950s Germany. With original film and sound recordings, more than 50 eyewitness interviews, and elaborate film re-enactments. Some viewers report experiencing the healing energy while viewing the film, some even experience healing.

No admission, donations are appreciated. For more info: Susan: 608-215-6373

www.bruno-groening.org and www .bruno-groening-film.org