The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza!

1 & 4 pm Saturdays-Sundays, 11/29-12/21.

media release: When Mo Willems’ characters get together for the holidays, it’s bound to be the biggest extravaganza ever! The Unlimited Squirrels deck the halls and Elephant and Piggie come ready to celebrate. But will The Pigeon join in the festivities, or will he run all the way to the North Pole in search of the greatest gift ever? Terrific tunes, silly stories, goofy gifts, audience antics—it’s all in this brand-new musical party that sleighs!

Based on books and characters by Mo Willems. Script and Lyrics by Mo Willems and Adam Tobin. Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. Dramaturgy by Megan Alrutz. Directed by Jen Lennon.

Produced by special arrangement with Hidden Pigeon, LLC.

Originally commissioned and developed by Children’s Theater of Madison, Dallas Children’s Theatre, First Stage, Main Street Theater, Seattle Children’s Theatre, The Coterie and The Rose.