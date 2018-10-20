press release: On October 20, 2018 at 3pm, ALL presents the Pine Hearts. Filled with a new vigorous dedication, The Pine Hearts are aiming to show listeners the true spirit of the Northwest, as lived through each of them, telling stories of pain and growth to inspire audiences everywhere.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $8 at https://pinehearts.bpt.me or $10 at the door. Online ticket sales close 1 hour before the show.