The Pirates of Penzance Sing-along

press release: Join us at a sing-along of Gilbert and Sullivan's masterpiece The Pirates of Penzance

*abridged

Wednesday April 1, 7:00 PM, Bartell Theatre, 113 E Mifflin St, Madison

Free Admission. $10 suggested donation to help with costs. Projected lyrics, or bring your score.

For more information, please contact madison.savoyards@gmail.com

Pirates are encouraged to attend! Also, save the date for our production of The Pirates of Penzance this summer, on August 21, 22, and 23 at Mitby Theater at Madison College.