The Pittsburgh Project: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting, A Year Later

press release: Three weeks after the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh in October 2018-the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history-former New York Times religion columnist began reporting on the ground in Pittsburgh, writing a book about how the tight-knit Squirrel Hill neighborhood copes with tragedy. After dozens of visits and nearly 200 interviews, Oppenheimer is in the midst of writing a definitive account of how a strong community, aided by geography, history, and durable institutions, has persevered. He's taking a short break from his writing to talk about his findings with the UW and Madison communities.