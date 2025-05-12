media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents The Places We Make, a group exhibition organized by the community curation project, LAB^4, from Tuesday, April 29, 2025, through Saturday, June 21, 2025.

A reception for both LAB^4 exhibitions, The Places We Make (first floor galleries) and Lifting the Veil (second floor mezzanine) will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The Places We Make explores themes around place and community and their influence on the artistic process. We have asked the artists selected for this show to consider how their work engages with their community; uncovers people, sites, feelings, or stories; and engages with a sense of place — physical, mental, spiritual, or geographic.

The Places We Make features predominantly local and emerging artists. The exhibiting artists are Leela Benson, Maia Isabelle Brunel, Swan Ferraro, Kate Forer, Liz Light, Richard (R-Lo) Lopez, Desere Mayo, Samantha Jane Mullen, Ciel Skal, Anne E Stoner, and Yan Yang.

Their work covers a broad range of disciplines, including sculpture, painting, multimedia, sound, photography, and textiles. Each discipline involves a unique process that led to the completion of the work on display. To place equal attention on both this process and the “finished” work, we have asked the artists to invite us into their workspaces and share their process with the audience. The final element of this exhibition is a collection of photographs creatively documenting the exhibiting artists at various stages within their process.

The LAB^4 curatorial team hopes that this show uncovers the many places and communities that contribute to and influence the artistic process. We also hope to invite the audience to take a first-hand look at all that goes into creating a work of art. Ultimately, we aim to explore how the places and processes in which we make art are artful in and of themselves.