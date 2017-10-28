The Playing Field Conscious Discipline Seminar

press release: The Playing Field will host a free program at the Middleton Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 27, 2017, 6 to 7:30pm. “Connections Count: Reaching the Hearts of our Children,” will focus on Conscious Discipline skills and is recommended for parents (toddler to teens), grandparents, and teachers. Conscious Discipline looks beyond punishment for opportunities to teach children new skills for managing emotions, solving problems and demonstrating empathy. Guest speakers are Donna Porter, a Kennedy Award winning teacher, and her student, DJ Batiste. They will share the story of how DJ’s life was transformed by one teacher, armed with the skills of Conscious Discipline, who saw his behavior as a cry for help.

The following day, Saturday, October 28, 2017, 9am to 3pm, (Middleton Performing Arts Center) there will be a Seminar and Training with a keynote address by Donna and DJ, followed by breakout sessions on ways to apply Conscious Discipline concepts in your own home or classroom. Early bird registration, prior to Sept. 15, is $50. $65 after Sept. 15. Register and pay online: www.PlayingFieldMadison.org