press release: Tues. June 18, 6:30 pm Madison central Library, 3rd F. (201 W. Mifflin) The Plight of Voters in Rural Wisconsin – workshop with Mike McCabe, longtime political activist, founder of Blue Jean Nation, and former WI gubernatorial candidate. People outside of Madison or Milwaukee are frequently said to be foolishly voting against their own interests. That belief is as wrong as it is condescending. Small-town Wisconsin is to the nation what canaries are to coal miners. What’s been happening there—politically, socially and economically—is an unmistakable warning that there’s something toxic about the current conditions in our country. It's what gave Trump a path to the White House and why he has a path to reelection. This discussion will focus on what has to happen to bring America back from the brink of disaster, and what we all can do to help. Hosted by Our Wisconsin Revolution. Info? https://www.facebook.com/ events/866386667046342/