media release: USA | 1989 | 35mm | 80 min.

Director: Michael Roemer; Cast: Martin Priest, Ben Lang, Maxine Woods

Low-level hoodlum Harry Plotnick (Priest) is released from a short stint in prison to find that his numbers-running business is on the verge of being taken over, and he contemplates exchanging his lifestyle for middle class normality. Completed in 1970 but never released, writer-director Roemer (Nothing But a Man, Vengeance is Mine) was encouraged by family to submit The Plot Against Harry to the Toronto and The New York Film Festivals, leading to a commercial release for this observant and witty character study twenty years later! It was acclaimed by critics from coast to coast, including Roger Ebert, who wrote that “this time capsule from 1970 feels, in 1990, like a jolt of fresh air.” A newly struck 35mm print, courtesy of The Film Desk, will be screened.

