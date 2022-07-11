The Ploughman

media release: After an accident with their combine, a family of Wisconsin soybean farmers seeks the help of an Amish community in a bid to save their harvest. A play about rural life in the modern world and our fading regard for craftspeople.

With Nate Burger, Colleen Madden, Jim Ridge, Marcus Truschinski and Kelsey Brennan, and Directed by Leia Squillace.

Special thanks to River Valley Arts, for supporting this project with a Eureka Grant.