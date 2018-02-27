The Politics of Blackness: Racial Identity and Political Behavior in Contemporary Brazil
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Please join us for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture
Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall
Dr. Gladys Mitchell-Walthour is a Political Scientist specializing in Brazilian racial politics. Her work examines Afro-Brazilian racial identification and political behavior and opinion. She is currently a Visiting Assistant Professor of Public Policy in the Department of Africology at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.
