The Power and Peril of a Women’s Musicological Narrative

press release: A lecture in the monthly "Humanites in Community" series sponsored by the Goodman Community Center and Centers of Higher Education.

Professor Julie C. Dunbar will invite us...

To go behind-the-scenes on getting her book published

To “tour” its musical contents, with genres ranging from opera to rock

To discuss the power of such a narrative, but also the perils of placing it into a “segregated” text.

Julie C. Dunbar is Professor of Music and the Faculty Development Coordinator at Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin, where she has taught instrumental music and music history for twenty-five years. Her research and past publications focus on music in sociocultural contexts as well as historical issues in music education. She has two degrees in music education as well as a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from UW-Madison.