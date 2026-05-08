The Power of 10

Full Compass 9770 Silicon Prairie Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Capital City Theatre is thrilled to present The Power of 10our 2026 Annual Fundraiser Gala — a spectacular evening of live entertainment, incredible food, and a live auction that you won't want to miss.

• Johnny Rodgers, renowned cabaret singer and pianist

• Dazzling performances by Kailey Boyle and Amanda Poulson

• A special performance by our very own CCT Conservatory Level Up Program students

• A live auction hosted by the fantastic Geoffrey Sandler of Celebrations Entertainment

• A delicious dinner by Upstairs Downstairs Catering

Info

Full Compass 9770 Silicon Prairie Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53593
Fundraisers
Theater & Dance
608-622-7507
Google Calendar - The Power of 10 - 2026-06-21 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Power of 10 - 2026-06-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Power of 10 - 2026-06-21 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Power of 10 - 2026-06-21 17:00:00 ical