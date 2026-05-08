The Power of 10
Full Compass 9770 Silicon Prairie Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Capital City Theatre is thrilled to present The Power of 10, our 2026 Annual Fundraiser Gala — a spectacular evening of live entertainment, incredible food, and a live auction that you won't want to miss.
• Johnny Rodgers, renowned cabaret singer and pianist
• Dazzling performances by Kailey Boyle and Amanda Poulson
• A special performance by our very own CCT Conservatory Level Up Program students
• A live auction hosted by the fantastic Geoffrey Sandler of Celebrations Entertainment
• A delicious dinner by Upstairs Downstairs Catering