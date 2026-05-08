media release: Capital City Theatre is thrilled to present The Power of 10, our 2026 Annual Fundraiser Gala — a spectacular evening of live entertainment, incredible food, and a live auction that you won't want to miss.

• Johnny Rodgers, renowned cabaret singer and pianist

• Dazzling performances by Kailey Boyle and Amanda Poulson

• A special performance by our very own CCT Conservatory Level Up Program students

• A live auction hosted by the fantastic Geoffrey Sandler of Celebrations Entertainment

• A delicious dinner by Upstairs Downstairs Catering