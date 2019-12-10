The Power of Astrophysical Turbulence
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Lecture by Siyao Xu, UW-Madison Dept. of Astronomy
Turbulence is at work in the universe from planets to the large scale structure of the universe. It amplifies intergalactic magnetic fields, accelerates the magnetic reconnection that releases the magnetic energy in high-energy astrophysical systems, and generates the density structures of star formation. This talk will introduce astrophysical turbulence and its power in connecting diverse astrophysical phenomena.
Info
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars