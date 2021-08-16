The Power of Our Sibling Relationships Throughout Life

media release: The Morrill Lecture Series, at the Octagon Barn, E4350 Horseshoe Road, Spring Green.

Our 2021 series is made possible by funds provided by the Spring Green Area Arts Coalition & the Wisconsin Arts Board and by donations from you!

August 16, 2021, 6:30 p.m. — Register to attend

Dr. Mandy Morrill is the program director for Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Valparaiso University. She is also the sister of Joshua Morrill, whom these lectures are named for.

From Mandy: “This talk will explore how our sibling relationships (though largely minimized in importance) play a significant role in our emotional development and who we become. Personal experiences and reflections will be shared of how my brother, Joshua Morrill, played a significant role in who I am today, and how our relationship evolved into one of my strongest connections and supports as an adult.”

Tickets are free for the lectures.