The Power of Storytelling & Traditional Ecological Knowledge

press release: Join the Nelson Institute and its partners for a special Native November Everyone's Earth lecture featuring the Fall 2019 UW-Madison Elder-in-Residence, Mary Louise Defender-Wilson. This lecture series helps to spotlight issues and opportunities related to diversity and inclusion across the environmental spectrum.

A nationally renowned traditional Dakotah/Hidatsa elder, storyteller, and traditionalist enrolled at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation of North Dakota, Mary Louise has been honored for her artistry with multiple awards including the Arts National Heritage Award as well as multiple Native American music and spoken words awards. We invite you to join us for a special evening with Mary Louise where we will explore the power of storytelling and traditional ecological knowledge.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit: go.wisc.edu/everyonesearth2019

Free parking is available near Dejope Hall after 4:30 p.m. in:

Lot 57, 632 Willow Drive

Lot 58, 1975, Willow Drive

Lot 62, 525 Easterday Lane