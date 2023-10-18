media release: Abby Phillip, Anchor of CNN NewsNight, will join Director Susan Webb Yackee to discuss the power of transparency in political journalism and the importance of civil discourse.

Abby Phillip is the anchor of CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip. She was previously CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hour-long in-depth conversation on the week’s most important political storylines, with a diverse set of analysts and news-making interviews.

She joined the network in 2017 to cover the Trump Administration and served as White House Correspondent through 2019. In January 2020, she moderated CNN’s Democratic Presidential Debate in Iowa. She also anchored special coverage of Election Night in America surrounding the 2020 election, which lasted several days until CNN was the first news outlet to project Joe Biden as the winner. In January 2021, she anchored the CNN Special Report: Kamala Harris: Making History about the Vice President’s barrier-breaking career and the childhood experiences that helped shape her. Phillip has been an essential player in CNN’s Special Coverage of a range of political events, including election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing.

Phillip joined CNN from The Washington Post where she served as a national political reporter, covering the White House. Before joining the Washington Post, Phillip was a digital reporter for politics at ABC News. She has also covered the Obama White House for POLITICO as well as campaign finance and lobbying.

Phillip was named to the Time 100 Next list in 2021 and she was the recipient of the National Urban League’s Women of Power award.

About the event

Journalist in Residence: For more than 30 years, UW–Madison’s Journalist in Residence program has offered the world’s top journalists an opportunity to share their expertise, engage with the campus community, and collaborate with university scholars. The program is co-sponsored by University Communications, the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, with support from the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Each semester, we host a Public Affairs Journalist in Residence who meets with students and community leaders and headlines a public event to discuss a pressing public policy topic.

This event, and all of our Public Affairs Journalist in Residence Program events are generously supported by the Kohl Initiative.