media release: John Hesketh introduces us to The Presence of Absence, a 12-year project started in 2012 that uses a single wall of stucco and wonder to heal his grief. As described in the fine art photography daily LENS/CRATCH, he "created a series of light impressions, made on the stucco side of the home that he shared with his wife, in response to her passing. He has taken a process that is ephemeral and gestural and made it into a language that speaks to love, light, and loss."

Based in Anaheim, California, John uses multiple and extended exposures, often working in front of the camera to perform with light. Each work is a constructed tableau to explore the unconscious and rummage through the nature of chance. John has taught photography at Orange Coast College for 25 years and more recently at Santa Monica College. His work has been exhibited nationally and internationally in many public and private collections.

