"The Price is Right" Live

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television’s longest running and most popular game show…from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes.

If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right™ on TV, you’ll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show! $52.50-$32.50.

Info
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Special Events
608-258-4141
