media release: Kickoff Event – Wisconsin Premiere Screening of the new Price of Milk film

Fri. Nov. 14, 5:30 – 8:00 pm UW-Madison’s Ag Hall, Rm 125 (1450 Linden Dr.)

University of Wisconsin-Madison Agroecology, Family Farm Defenders and Oatly North America host a conversation and reception on the future of dairy farming with a screening of the award-winning series The Price of Milk. Featuring food sector experts and leaders, the series and discussion will cover timely industry topics, including the farmer funded dairy check-off, USDA and dairy industry politics, and the continued effects of the 90s Got Milk? ad campaign.

Directed by award-winning filmmakers Yoni Brook and Nicholas Bruckman and produced by XTR and People’s Television, The Price of Milk premiered at Tribeca Festival 2025 and is an award-winning four-part investigative documentary series that journeys from dairy farms to the White House, diving into Americans’ relationship with milk and the dairy industry's impact on pop culture and the food sector. The series was funded by Oatly.

WHO: Panelists featured:

Pete Hardin, editor and publisher of The Milkweed

Sarah Lloyd, former dairy farmer and National Dairy Board member and Supply Chain Specialist for UW Grassland 2.0

Dr. Dominique Brossard, Professor, Life Sciences Communication, UW-Madison

Sara Fletcher, VP Corporate Affairs, Oatly North America

Moderated by Jim Goodman, retired organic dairy farmer, Board Chair National Family Farm Coalition

Sat. Nov. 15, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm Best Western Plus Inntowner (2424 Univ. Ave.) FFD board retreat, including the FFD Annual Meeting starting at 12:00 noon

FFD annual meeting will include officer reports, board elections, and discussion of past and future activities. Lunch provided – all members and allies welcome!

Sat. Nov. 15, 5:30 – 8:30 pm John Kinsman Food Sovereignty Prize Award Banquet and Ceremony UW-Madison, Pyle Center (702 Langdon St.)

$35 suggested donation includes a buffet featuring WI local and native food. Advance payment preferred (online donation welcome!) RSVP requested, please email: familyfarmdefenders@yahoo.com.

Keynote speaker: Christine Neumann-Ortiz, founding executive director of Voces de la Frontera

Those planning to attend from outside of Madison are encouraged to book rooms at the Best Western Plus Inntowner under the name of Family Farm Defenders for a discounted rate: tel. 608-233-8778

Be sure to check back for more details as they emerge – including the winner(s) of this year’s John Kinsman Food Sovereignty Prize!