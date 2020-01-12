The Price of Sand
Brix Cider, Mount Horeb 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
press release: The Price of Sand is a one hour documentary about frac sand mining in the Midwest. Frac sand mining boomed in Wisconsin's Driftless region after fracking became an economical option for extracting natural gas from subterranean boreholes. Frac sand mining creates jobs and economic opportunities, but it also rips up the landscape causing long term environmental damage that divides communities. This film explores the conflict.
Info
Brix Cider, Mount Horeb 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572 View Map
Environment
Movies