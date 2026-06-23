media release:

“Poised to become the torchbearers for bluegrass music.” – No Depression

Sisters Leanna Price and Lauren Price Napier are bringing their harmonies, talent, and style to the Opera House stage on Saturday, October 17, at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Advance tickets are $20 for the balcony, $25 for the lower level, and $30 for the first two rows and box seats (plus taxes and fees). Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. Friends of the MPOH can purchase tickets on July 1 at 8:00 am; the general public can purchase tickets on July 15 at 8:00 am.

In the spring of 2016, Leanna and Lauren signed to Rebel Records and released an EP that August, thus pursuing to tour professionally as The Price Sisters. The Price Sisters have since performed at numerous venues and festivals across the United States as well as in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Canada. The Sisters released their first full-length album for Rebel Records, “A Heart Never Knows,” in the spring of 2018 and in 2019 hired their first full-time touring band.

While Lauren and Leanna front the band and are recognized for their twin-sister harmony singing, the girls are supported by band members who are each accomplished musicians in their own right. The band is made up of young multi-instrumentalists and vocalists who showcase traditional, yet fresh and innovative sounds. Lauren has instructed at the Monroe Mandolin Camp, DelFest Academy, Mandolin Camp North, Camp Bluegrass, Augusta Bluegrass Week, and more; Leanna has been a featured artist in Fiddler Magazine, presently works as an apprentice of set-up and repair at Nashville’s The Violin Shop, and is a frequent fiddler on WSM’s Grand Ole Opry. Banjo player Trevor Holder was awarded first prize on the banjo at the prestigious Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax, VA. Bobby Osborne Jr on bass is no stranger to bluegrass and country music, having started his musical career touring with his father, the late Bobby Osborne of the Osborne Brothers. Conner Vlietstra is not only a talented guitarist and vocalist, but has soloed on the Grand Ole Opry, is an award-winner on several instruments, and is well-versed in material stemming from pre-bluegrass and country music catalogs. Both collectively and individually, band members have instructed and hosted various vocal and instrumental workshops/lessons in private and festival/group settings.

Lauren and Leanna have been Artists in Residence for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY and featured on Mandolin Café and in Fiddler magazine. Bluegrass Unlimited magazine has featured articles on The Price Sisters in three separate issues to date; every one of their professional releases earned “highlight” reviews in the magazine as well. The Price Sisters have garnered significant press through outlets such as No Depression, Paste Magazine, For Folk’s Sake, The Bluegrass Situation, and WSM’s The Eddie Stubbs Show. The Price Sisters band collectively has been nominated for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) Momentum Band of the Year (2024 & 2019) while Lauren has received nominations for Momentum Vocalist and Instrumentalist of the Year (2019 and 2020, respectively) and Leanna for Momentum Vocalist (2020.) The group has been featured as an official showcase act for the IBMA and has appeared at DelFest, the University of Chicago’s Folklife Festival, ROMP, Bean Blossom, and many more. Presently, The Price Sisters have signed to the Del McCoury Band’s family record label, McCoury Music, and released their first album for the label titled “Between the Lines” and produced by Ronnie McCoury, in 2024. Following the release of “Between the Lines,” The Price Sisters Band made their debut on the world-revered Grand Ole Opry stage.