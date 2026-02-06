The Princess Bride + Cary Elwes

media release: Cary Elwes (Westley) is hitting the road to share personal accounts and behind the scenes stories from the making of a piece of cinematic history, “The Princess Bride.”

After a screening of the beloved film, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing an inconceivable look at life on and off the set of the iconic movie.

Journey back to the fantastical lands of Florin and Guilder for an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, chases, rodents of unusual size, near escapes, miracles, and, of course, true love.

So don’t be a “Humperdinck”, make haste to see “The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” for a night you will always “tweasure”.

Elwes has starred in a multitude of films and tv shows including “Seinfeld”, “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”, “Saw”, “Days of Thunder” “Twister”, “Liar, Liar”, “Stranger Things”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre”, and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.” He has just completed Gus Van Sant’s, “Dead Man’s Wire” and the first season of “M.I.A.” produced by the creative team behind “Ozark.”

He is about to start work on a pilot, “Very Young Frankenstein” with the Oscar winning team of director, Taika Waititi, and producer, Mel Brooks.

A limited number of VIP packages are available which include the best seats in the house, a private Meet and Greet with Cary, and a signed copy of his New York Times best-selling book, “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.”